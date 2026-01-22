Kirill Skrygan is CEO of software developer tool company JetBrains.

It’s undeniable that AI has revolutionised coding, making it faster and more accessible for professionals and newcomers. But more code doesn’t mean greater productivity for enterprises, which is often the misconception.

Yes, AI can triple the amount of code generated. But it can also tank customer satisfaction. With more semi-professional contributors creating software due to the rise in practices like vibe coding, this can lead to less trust in the overall output and a greater need for supervision by enterprise leaders.

The future of sustainable software development is not just about speed or surface-level quality. In fact, speed without quality can undermine the promised productivity gains of AI coding tools altogether. Real innovation hinges on clear structure, shared invariants, and logical guardrails. That’s the real route to transformation, and we expect more enterprises to start prioritising the quality of software development over the speed with which it can be created.

Building for sustainability, not just speed

The next era of sustainable software development isn’t defined by how quickly an AI tool can spit out code. Genuine innovation depends on well-defined structures, shared principles, and logical guardrails that keep complexity in check.

To cut through the AI hype and to ensure quality reigns over speed, enterprises should be organising their systems around stable foundations, so software development remains predictable and safe, and the quality increases. Take decorating your living room: there are certain immovables that always dictate the scope of the job, like the position of the doors and windows. These are invariants in this context, and it’s the same principle in development – the more you know about the rules you’re operating in, the higher quality the outcome.

When teams operate without clear architectural foundations or guiding principles, critical knowledge remains locked inside individual developers’ minds. This tacit understanding may keep projects moving in the short term, but it results in less experienced developers producing inefficient code that undermines the performance of the end product. For teams using LLMs, this challenge becomes even more pressing. Codifying and documenting these pillars is essential to ensuring reliability, maintainability and long-term progress.

Turning discipline into a competitive advantage

Enterprises must balance innovation with rigorous quality assurance, and taking control of the boundaries of the environment is a critical way of doing exactly that. Achieving this requires more than just excitement about new tools – it calls for clear architectural guidelines, well-defined quality checkpoints, and explicit system boundaries that support both human and AI-driven development.

By grounding their practices in stable and well-understood foundations, enterprises can reduce rework, prevent drift, and build a healthier engineering culture. This approach doesn’t just protect code quality, it safeguards developer focus and confidence. When teams understand the limits and principles they’re working within, they can innovate boldly while maintaining structure, trust, and resilience.

Beyond internal processes, this mindset is also becoming a competitive differentiator. Clients, regulators, and end-users are beginning to prioritise transparency and traceability over sheer output. The ability to show why a system behaves as it does, and that it can do so consistently, will separate leaders from laggards. AI-generated code may create quick wins, but disciplined engineering builds ongoing trust.

Investing in knowledge and culture

AI can accelerate prototyping and cut repetitive work, but its real value is being a reliable partner. That means reducing errors, limiting context switching, handling complex tasks and helping developers deliver higher-quality code. In real-world software, intelligence, trust, and code quality matter most.

Technology alone won’t close the quality gap. As AI becomes embedded in everyday workflows, culture will matter more than ever. Teams must learn not just to prompt AI tools, but to interpret, critique, and refine what those systems produce. Enterprises that invest in structured mentorship, internal documentation, and continuous learning will find themselves better equipped to handle the AI acceleration responsibly.

As AI continues to evolve, its true value will lie not in how much faster it can generate code, but in how well it helps teams build software that lasts. The next phase of progress will belong to enterprises that pair AI’s speed with disciplined engineering, ensuring that innovation is not only rapid but also responsible, and ready for the long term.

In the next 12 months, enterprises will shift from chasing AI-driven speed to understanding that quality and reliability always trump velocity. We’ll see businesses start to move past overfocusing on AI tools and instead put in place architectural guardrails and invariants to make the most of them to improve outcomes.