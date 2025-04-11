Incident.io covers the entire incident lifecycle, integrating with tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Linear, and GitHub. Credit: Digitala World/Shutterstock.

Incident.io, a provider of an all-in-one incident management platform, has raised $62m in its Series B funding to build incident-resolving AI agents.

​Insight Partners led the funding round, with support from Index Ventures and Point Nine Capital.

With the latest capital infusion, the company’s total funding has risen to more than $96m.

The company plans to use the funds to scale engineering teams in London and San Francisco.

The company also plans to bolster global go-to-market efforts by expanding the sales team, investing in customer success, and enhancing marketing efforts.

The company, founded in 2021 and led by CEO Stephen Whitworth, assists engineering teams in coordinating, communicating, and learning from software outages.

The platform employs AI to automate tasks such as note-taking, live updates, and post-incident write-ups.

Incident.io covers the entire incident lifecycle, integrating with tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Linear, and GitHub.

The company has a weekly shipping cadence driven by customer feedback.

The recent funding follows a year of product expansion, including the launch of incident.io On-call, an alternative to traditional paging tools.

The platform has managed more than 250,000 incidents and is utilised by engineering teams at companies such as Netflix, Linear, Ramp, and Etsy.

In a blog post, Incident.io said: “AI is already transforming how teams respond to and resolve incidents; engineers using incident.io save hundreds of hours across the incident management lifecycle, thanks to agents built to speed up time-to-response and cut operational overhead.

“Traditionally, incidents demanded extensive manual effort, with tasks like real-time updates, note-taking, and post-incident summaries performed by humans. Today, our agents do these jobs for you, freeing engineers from countless ‘non-engineering’ tasks. For instance, Scribe automates call transcription, generates real-time summaries, and highlights key decisions, removing the need for a dedicated note-taker, which means engineers use their time to write code.”