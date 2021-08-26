India technology industry registered a 15.7% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 11% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 58.46% share in July 2021, recording an increase of 4.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India technology industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 88.65% in July 2021, a 23.67% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 6.18% share, an increase of 21.53% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.38%, registering a 0.94% rise from June 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 1.46%, down 20.31% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 31.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India technology industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Accenture posted 12,332 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a drop of 6.09% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 9,596 jobs and a 174.17% growth. International Business Machines with 1,506 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,080 jobs, recorded a 638.24% growth and a 29.27% decline, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 9.31% decline with 740 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 43.3%, up by 42.63% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 42.61% share, a decline of 8.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.5% share, up 143.35% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.59%, recording a month-on-month increase of 20.65%.