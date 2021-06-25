India technology industry registered a 4.9% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 1.01% in May 2021 compared with April 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 46.18% share in May 2021, recording an increase of 3.7% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India technology industry in May 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 81.98% in May 2021, a 7.56% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 7.28% share, decline of 8.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.46%, registering a 13.28% rise from April 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.21%, up 18.67% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India IT recruitment activity in May 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 8.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India technology industry during May 2021 over April 2021.

Accenture posted 9,498 IT jobs in May 2021 and registered a rise of 4.39% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 1,787 jobs and a 6.93% drop. Oracle with 1,694 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 1,018 jobs, recorded a 41.05% growth and a 124.72% increase, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 20.96% decline with 592 job postings during May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.81%, down by 3.97% from April 2021. Mid Level positions with a 42.25% share, a growth of 20.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.26% share, up 35.87% over April 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.69%, recording a month-on-month decline of 37.12%.