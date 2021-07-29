India technology industry registered an 8.7% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 6.52% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 55.87% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 2.85% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.39% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 83.82% in June 2021, a 15.32% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 6.22% share, decline of 3.76% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 5.49%, registering a 1.37% decline from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.17%, up 48.14% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.84% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Accenture posted 12,741 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 33.37% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 3,487 jobs and a 14.99% drop. Capgemini with 1,878 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,336 jobs, recorded a 4.57% growth and a 23.31% decline, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 35.81% an increase with 804 job postings during June 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.3%, up by 67.26% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 38.95% share, a decline of 16.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.21% share, down 27.59% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.54%, recording a month-on-month decline of 1.33%.