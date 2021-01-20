Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020 worth $447.47m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 536.6% over the previous month and a rise of 64.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $272.38m.

India held a 2.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.16bn in December 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 63 deals during December 2020, marking an increase of 53.7% over the previous month and a rise of 40% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 79.7% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $356.75m, against the overall value of $447.47m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Google and Mithril Capital Management’s $145m venture financing of Glance Digital Experience

2) The $100m venture financing of Pine Labs by Lone Pine Capital

3) South Lake Investment’s $59.75m venture financing of Imagine Marketing

4) The $32m venture financing of MarketXpander Services by Gaja Capital Partners, Jyoti Bansal and Stakeboat Capital Fund

5) Accel Partners (India), Evolvence India Fund II, Foundamental, Nexus Venture Partners, Sistema Asia Fund and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Hella Infra Market for $20m.

