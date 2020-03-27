Total technology industry venture financing deals in February 2020 worth $163.37m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 4.6% over the previous month and a drop of 43.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $288.55m.

India held a 2.1% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $7.75bn in February 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 32 deals during February 2020, marking a decrease of 22% over the previous month and a drop of 15.8% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 56.3% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $91.91m, against the overall value of $163.37m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Investments, Eight Roads Ventures India, F-Prime and Sequoia Capital India’s $32m venture financing of Quicko TechnoSoft Labs

2) The $24m venture financing of Vedantu Innovations by GGV Capital

3) CDC Group, Khosla Impact, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network’s $20m venture financing of iMerit Technology Services

4) The $8m venture financing of SimSim Bags by Accel and Shunwei Capital Partners

5) SIG Global India Fund’s venture financing of Super Highway Labs for $7.91m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

