Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $164.82m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_5_2019_technology_India_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 7.1% over the previous month and a drop of 53% when compared with the last 12-month average of $350.5m.

India held a 2.3% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $7.19bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 34 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 30.6% over the previous month and a drop of 10.5% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 81.7% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $134.7m, against the overall value of $164.82m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Alibaba Group Holding’s $100m venture financing of VMate.

In second place was the $13.2m venture financing of Yellow Drive TechnologiesLtd. by Accel, Alteria Capital Advisors, Blume Ventures, Haresh Chawla, Raghunandan G, SAIF Partners India and Simile Ventures Partners and in third place was Korea Investment Partners and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia’s $11.5m venture financing of Accelerator EnterpriseLtd.

The $5m venture financing of Relevant e-solutions by Tiger Global Management and Bruno Raschle, Equanimity Ventures Fund, HDFC Bank, IDG Ventures India, Inventus Capital Partners and Unilever Ventures’ venture financing of Peel-Works Outsourcing for $5m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.