Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020 worth $63.89m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_11_2020_technology_India_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 58.8% over the previous month and a drop of 77.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $285.4m.

India held a 0.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.98bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 38 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 22.5% over the previous month and a drop of 13.6% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 54.3% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $34.66m, against the overall value of $63.89m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) FinSight Ventures, JAFCO Asia and Team Fund’s $8m venture financing of MediBuddy DocsApp

2) The $7.7m venture financing of Komorebi Tech Solutions by India Quotient and Lightbox Ventures

3) Accel, IND Fund and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia’s $7m venture financing of Accelerator EnterpriseLtd

4) The $6m venture financing of Llama Technologies Solutions by Info Edge (India) and Sequoia Capital India

5) LetsVenture Online, Omnivore Partners and Sequoia Capital’s venture financing of Animall TechnologiesLtd. for $5.97m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.