India’s technology industry registered a 10.6% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.35% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 59.18% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 3.73% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.9% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 83.55% in November 2021, registering a 25.74% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.34% share, a decrease of 18.69% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.93%, registering an 8.13% rise from October 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.63%, down 24.47% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 19.18% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Accenture posted 6,089 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 59.02% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 3,665 jobs and a 59.01% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,115 IT jobs and Capgemini with 400 jobs, recorded a 1.5% decline and a 6.32% decrease, respectively, while Larsen & Toubro Infotech recorded an increase of 374.68% with 375 job postings during November 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 48.43%, up by 11.04% from October 2021. Junior Level positions with a 37.26% share, registered a decline of 35.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.92% share, down 53.05% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.39%, recording a month-on-month decline of 62.3%.