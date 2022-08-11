India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.0% in July 2022

India’s technology industry registered a 6.0% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.34% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 39.54% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.94% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 71.95% in July 2022, registering a 21.91% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 11.61% share, a decrease of 9.6% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.64%, registering a 2.03% rise from June 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.12%, down 7.66% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 79.12% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Accenture posted 4,734 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 281.16% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 943 jobs and a 31.72% drop. Oracle with 787 IT jobs and Infosys with 578 jobs, recorded a 23.74% decline and a 49.74% growth, respectively, while Tata Communications recorded an increase of 180.83% with 542 job postings during July 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.1%, up by 44.43% from June 2022. Junior Level positions with a 40.44% share, registered a decline of 9.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.71% share, up 2.57% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.75%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40.24%.