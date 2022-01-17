India’s technology industry registered a 3.3% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.18% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 60.55% share in December 2021, recording a decrease of 1.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 102.1% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 88.5% in December 2021, registering a 16.22% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 6.16% share, a decrease of 26.91% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.8%, registering a 22.54% decline from November 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.37%, up 37.39% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 79.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Accenture posted 12,976 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a rise of 104.03% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,159 jobs and a 3.26% drop. Wipro with 415 IT jobs and Infosys with 338 jobs, recorded a 13.7% growth and a 136.36% growth, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a decline of 18.89% with 335 job postings during December 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 65.78%, up by 48.97% from November 2021. Junior Level positions with a 30.5% share, registered a decline of 12.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.44% share, down 71.86% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.28%, recording a month-on-month decline of 49.12%.