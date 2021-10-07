India’s technology industry registered a 4.9% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.47% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 61.21% share in August 2021, recording an increase of 2.29% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.89% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 86.7% in August 2021, registering a 6.49% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 7.54% share, an increase of 19.43% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.77%, registering an 8.7% rise from July 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 1.6%, up 2.52% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

Accenture posted 10,690 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a drop of 22.01% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 9,616 jobs and a 0.18% growth. International Business Machines with 3,359 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,066 jobs, recorded a 107.86% flat growth and a 31.14% decrease, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded an increase of 35.16% with 1,034 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 45.57%, up by 2.17% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 40.96% share, registered a decline of 11.31% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.19% share, up 0.72% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.28%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60.09%.