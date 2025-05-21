Infineon’s new power systems are expected to support a shift towards more efficient and reliable data centre operations. Credit: VL-PhotoPro/Shutterstock.

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon has collaborated with Nvidia to develop advanced power delivery chips designed for AI data centres.

This partnership aims to create an energy-efficient power systems based on an architecture utilising 800 V high-voltage direct current (HVDC) for centralised power generation.

The new design seeks to optimise power distribution across AI data centres, enabling direct power conversion at the GPU level within server boards.

Infineon brings its expertise in power conversion technologies that span silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN), contributing to the acceleration of the transition to HVDC infrastructure.

Infineon Power & Sensor Systems Division president Adam White said: “The combination of Infineon’s application and system know-how in powering AI from grid to core, combined with NVIDIA’s world-leading expertise in accelerated computing, paves the way for a new standard for power architecture in AI data centers to enable faster, more efficient and scalable AI infrastructure.”

The future system architecture, as envisioned by Infineon and Nvidia, will centralise power supply, making more efficient use of limited rack space.

This approach will require advanced semiconductor technologies to minimise power conversion stages and support higher voltage distributions.

Nvidia system engineering vice-president Gabriele Gorla said: “The new 800V HVDC system architecture delivers high reliability, energy-efficient power distribution across the data centre.

“Through this innovative approach, Nvidia is able to optimise the energy consumption of our advanced AI infrastructure, which supports our commitment to sustainability while also delivering the performance and scalability required for the next generation of AI workloads.”

In April 2025, Infineon Technologies agreed to acquire the automotive ethernet business of US-based Marvell Technology for $2.5bn (€2.27bn).

The transaction, which includes Marvell’s Brightlane Automotive Ethernet product line and associated assets, has received approval from Marvell’s board of directors.