Pi or ‘personal intelligence’ chatbot has been designed to offer concise information, friendly advice and for conversations. Credit: Ars Electronica/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Inflection AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based studio, has announced the first release of its personal AI chatbot, named Pi.

The Palo Alto, California-based company was co-founded last year by former Deepmind researcher and Inflection CEO Mustafa Suleyman, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Inflection AI chief scientist Karén Simonyan.

Pi, which stands for ‘personal intelligence’, is designed to serve as a ‘supportive’ and ‘kind’ companion to the users by offering concise information, friendly advice, and conversations.

It is based on a proprietary AI technology that was developed by in-house team.

In comparison with other productivity and search focused AI chatbots, Inflection AI said, Pi prioritises conversations with people and can deliver information based on individuals’ specific interests or needs.

The company said that the AI is still in its early stage of development and can sometimes provide wrong information.

The new AI is available for free across multiple platforms, including Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS, iPhone or iPad as well as online at heypi.com.

It will soon be launched for Android devices.

Suleyman said: “Pi is a new kind of AI, one that isn’t just smart but also has good EQ.”

Inflection AI said it has utilised various technical approaches, human feedback, and red teaming to prevent Pi from engaging into any offensive behaviours. Pi ensures that users’ data is protected from unauthorised access and leaks.

Users can also raise concerns or flag inappropriate messages using mobile applications.

Currently, the company is developing ‘boundary training’ for Pi, which will help in redefining how AIs learn and train.

Simonyan said: “We have spent the past year developing one of the most sophisticated and advanced large language models in world in order to achieve a new level of simplicity and natural interaction for people with Pi.

“With our world-class team of scientists, developers, and trust & safety experts, we will continue to fine-tune, set boundaries, and expand capabilities that will have a positive impact on people’s lives.”