GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top cybersecurity influencers based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in cybersecurity on Twitter during Q4 2019.

Biggest influencers in cybersecurity: The top ten in Q4 2019

1. Sean Harris (@InfoSecHotSpot)

Sean Harris is a recognised cybersecurity leader. He ranks number three in computer security authority including cybercrime and cyber warfare. He is also the host of Bolivian Idol and is a podcaster at RockDocs.com.

Twitter followers: 119,319

GlobalData influencer score: 100

Mexico’s state-owned oil company, Pemex, has suffered a DoppelPaymer ransomware attack that demanded $4.9 million USD in order to decrypt their files. On Sunday, November 10th, Pemex was hit with a ransomware attack that the compan… https://t.co/IZdxm7uXCP via @InfoSecHotSpot pic.twitter.com/mTkuN7J1Pu — Sean Harris (@InfoSecHotSpot) November 13, 2019

2. Bob Carver (@cybersecboardrm)

Bob Carver is a top cybersecurity influencer, specialised in threat hunting and interrupting malicious traffic. He has monitored a number of botnets and plagued endpoints including smartphones, PCs and more. He is also a regular contributor to the Verizon wide-risk team. Here he builds strategies to boost cyber threat intelligence through machine learning, analytics, and other data intelligence.

Twitter followers: 45,219

GlobalData influencer score: 67

Google’s new chip design protects the cloud where it’s most vulnerable – MIT Technology Review #google #cloud #OpenTITAN #opensource #chip #design #CyberSecurity https://t.co/KQXQdYPqBW 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email — Bob Carver ✭ (@cybersecboardrm) November 11, 2019

3. Vishal Sharma (@vishne0)

Vishal Sharma is a technical manager at Eclipsers Solutions. As a hacker and top security expert, he focuses on merging business requirements with the products. He has 15 plus years of experience in managing projects.

Twitter followers: 5,981

GlobalData influencer score: 62

4. Jacob Williams (@MalwareJake)

Jacob Williams is the creator of Rendition Infosec, which provides cybersecurity solutions such as forensics, security monitoring and incidence response to businesses. A top information security influencer, Jacob helps organisations to identify the weak spots and avoid vulnerabilities, assess damages, and remove an attacker in case of breach.

Twitter followers: 65,443

GlobalData influencer score: 58

Two weeks ago, the FBI was warning people about their smart TVs being turned into covert spying devices. This week, the FCC is warning people about "Juice Jacking." I'd like to propose that we start a Dept of Realistic Cybersecurity Risk – it feels like that is needed right now. — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) December 22, 2019

5. Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker)

Zack Whittaker is the security editor at TechCrunch, which provides the latest news and analysis on technology. He contributed to ZDNet.com earlier, and gradually started focusing on cybersecurity and national security related issues.

Twitter followers: 53,952

GlobalData influencer score: 57

New: Spotify sent a bunch of journalists a mysterious-looking USB drive, which when plugged in told reporters, "You've been hacked." Turns out it was just a stupid promotion for a podcast. https://t.co/rBI6METyV1 — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) December 23, 2019

6. Katie Moussouris (@k8em0)

Katie Moussouris is the founder of Luta Security, which helps businesses with vulnerability disclosures and bug bounties. A professional hacker, Katie advises governments, companies, and lawmakers, on security research and hacking.

A keynote speaker and security analyst, Katie has worked with eminent companies such as Microsoft and Symantec.

Twitter followers: 89,261

GlobalData influencer score: 56

Fixed it @NPR Tips to reduce your risk of getting hacked: 1⃣ Config auto-updates for apps & OS & DON’T POSTPONE REBOOTS

2⃣ If you click, don’t enter passwords

3⃣ Enable MFA. If you can’t, SMS 2FA is still better than password + q’s!

4⃣ Disallow device discovery/pairing/airdrop https://t.co/xv36cRoL8T — Katie Moussouris (@k8em0) January 24, 2020

7. Joseph Cox (@josephfcox)

Joseph Cox is a journalist covering news on hacking, cybercrimes, and platforms for Motherboard VICE, an online digital magazine dealing in science, humans, and technology.

Twitter followers: 56,165

GlobalData influencer score: 55

New: leaked documents, data, contracts show how hugely popular antivirus Avast now harvests internet browsing data and sells it for millions of dollars. Clients included Home Depot, Google, Microsoft. Documents show a product called "All Clicks Feed"https://t.co/i5s2lX8FJL — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) January 27, 2020

8. Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes)

Lesley Carhart is the principal industrial incident responder of Dragos Inc, which provides threat hunting services for a number of industries including energy to manufacturing. As a recognised cybersecurity leader, she delivers speeches on digital forensics and incident response at numerous conferences and universities.

Named the ‘top woman in cybersecurity’, Lesley handled incident response for Motorola Solutions prior to Dragos. She has also worked with the US Air Force Reserve.

Twitter followers: 102,316

GlobalData influencer score: 55

Anyway the tldr is that YouTube doesn’t permit hacking videos or anything else they perceive as teaching people how to commit a crime anymore (I don’t agree, just paraphrasing). — Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) December 2, 2019

9. Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf)

Asher Wolf is a Melbourne-based journalist. A recipient of the Amnesty Australia Humanitarian Media award, Asher founded Cryptoparty, a decentralised movement teaching people how to improve security and privacy. Also a political media advisor, Asher has worked with Open Australia and leads campaigns aiming to reform debt creation and automated data-matching practices by the government.

Twitter followers: 70,794

GlobalData influencer score: 54

Brooklyn Hospital Loses Patient Data In Ransomware Attack https://t.co/VctLYH0t8M — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) November 5, 2019

10. Mirko Zorz (@helpnetsecurity)

Mirko Zorz is the editor in chief of Help Net Security and the (IN)SECURE magazine. An independent website, Help Net Security provides insights, security challenges and crisis management tools for businesses.

Twitter followers: 47,642

GlobalData influencer score: 54

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.