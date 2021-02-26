Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people and companies in digital construction on Twitter during Q4 2020.

Biggest influencers in future cities: The top ten in Q4 2020

1. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is a principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network connecting businesses and experts with new tech, artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and data enthusiasts. He is a recognised thought leader in technologies such as AI, the internet of things (IoT), machine learning, and 5G, among others.

Loon is an advisory board member at Simplilearn, an education management company and has also served as director of Advertisement, an information technology and services company.

Twitter followers: 233,183

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Glen Gilmore (@GlenGilmore)

Glen Gilmore is the founding faculty for digital marketing programmes at the Rutgers University School of Business. His teachings focus on crisis communications, emerging tech, digital marketing, brand management, and global social media law.

Gilmore is also serves as independent consultant for Gerson Lehrman Group, an information services company.

Twitter followers: 296,416

GlobalData influencer score: 88

3. Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo)

Alvin Foo is the co-founder of DAOventures, a decentralised finance (DeFi) robo advisor and automated money manager. Foo is a technology and marketing evangelist with a keen interest in technologies such as blockchain, AI, digital transformation, DeFi, electric vehicles (EVs), fintech, and marketing technology.

Foo also co-founded Magic Rainbow, a digital marketing agency and is a member of the board of advisors at SXSW, an entertainment company.

Twitter followers: 56,257

GlobalData influencer score: 83

Guidaautonamo is a technologist specialising in driverless cars and mobility segments. An expert in the autonomous vehicles segment, he shares news and topics related to the risks, infrastructure, legislation, and potential of driverless cars on his blog.

His areas of interest include the transition to electric vehicles, rapid battery enhancements, and pricing of electric cars.

Twitter followers: 6,663

GlobalData influencer score: 81

5. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is the principal data scientist and data science fellow at Booz Allen Hamilton. He specialises in technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, data mining, data marketing, data analytics, and data security.

Borne is also an advisory board member of Syntasa, a computer software company and an executive committee member of the Astroinformatics and Astrostatistics International Organisations.

Twitter followers: 269,404

GlobalData influencer score: 76

6. Harold Sinnott (@HaroldSinnott)

Harold Sinnott is a social media and digital marketing consultant, specialises in emerging technologies, future of work, digital transformation, and business intelligence. He has extensive experience across industries including healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications, enabling business strategy and value transformation.

Having worked in fast-paced environments, Sinnott has helped in building and manging relationships, leaders, talent, and performance improvement capabilities. He has worked with eminent organisations such as Telefónica, Citi, and DHL.

Twitter followers: 72,394

GlobalData influencer score: 75

SmartCitiesWorld is an online platform providing information to B2B users about the infrastructure delivering smart living and smarter communities. Its caters to all sectors including energy, transportation, buildings, data, governance, and connectivity.

Twitter followers: 9,099

GlobalData influencer score: 73

8. Cities Today (@Cities_Today)

Cities Today is an online source for analysis, comments, and best practices on sustainable urban development that allow local governments to network with public and private sector solutions.

The website highlights issues and opportunities related to urban planning and development, mobility, safety, smart technology, resilience, and resource efficiency.

Twitter followers: 22,015

GlobalData influencer score: 72

Jean-Baptiste Lefevre is the chief digital and social media officer at ChoYou, a leading marketing and public relations agency. He specialises in areas such as social media marketing, content strategy, event marketing, event planning, brand consulting, video production, and leadership development.

Lefevre has also been associated with the banking firm BNP Paribas, where he worked for 19 years in different capacities and managed projects on new technologies, derived new payment methods, and sourced start-ups to make open innovation with trades.

Twitter followers: 77,346

GlobalData influencer score: 69

10. Antonio Vieira Santos (@akwyz)

Antonia Vieira Santos is a social media business evangelist at Atos, a leading digital transformation firm. He is an innovation broker and digital consultant for firms focussing on business intelligence, social medial analytics, social business, and customer experience.

Santos is also a council member for the programmatic council at British Interactive Media Association (BIMA), a non-profit representing UK’s digital industry.

Twitter followers: 78,032

GlobalData influencer score: 68

Methodology

GlobalData’s influencer identification framework identifies influencers based on relevance; size of network, connections and followers; engagement levels with their content and analysis and input from sector experts. Influencers are then evaluated on a series of specific topic-related keywords used over the period and weighted by engagement metrics.