The acquisition will allow Informatica to boost its cloud data access management and governance capabilities. Credit: Growtika on Unsplash.

Enterprise cloud data management company Informatica has confirmed its plans to acquire UK-based data management access and privacy software start-up Privitar.

The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of this proposed transaction.

The acquisition deal is now subject to certain customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to complete by the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Informatica said it is also postponing its previously scheduled Investor Day meeting, which was planned to be held on 5 September. The company did not announce new dates for the meeting.

Once complete, the acquisition will allow Informatica to integrate its AI powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform with Privitar’s advanced access controls and data privacy and security remediation capabilities.

By combining Privitar’s solution with its IDMC platform, Informatica will expand its scope to support critical, high-growth use cases related to cloud analytics, governance, data mesh, and data marketplace.

Informatica CEO Amit Walia said: “Data governance and responsible use of data is a growing priority for large businesses, but too often requires trading off agility and self-service.

“With Privitar’s data access management and privacy capabilities integrated into IDMC, customers can deliver best-in-class data governance, access, policies, and compliance empowering better data driven decision making and business outcomes.”

The UK-based company supports organisations in democratising safe use of data across platforms and enterprises.

The modern data access management solutions provided by Privitar mainly builds on “collaborative workflows” and policy-dependent data privacy and access controls.

Privitar CEO Jason du Preez said: “Together, we will further our mission of empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data by providing a unified, secure, and scalable solution for data access and privacy.

“Joining Informatica will enable us to better serve our customers with an integrated data management stack delivering a complete data governance solution with security and privacy intrinsic to the platform.”