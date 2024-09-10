Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Proximus Group, Belgium’s leading digital services and communications provider have announced a new collaboration.
The collaboration will leverage Proximus Group’s DI and CPaaS solutions to enhance customer experience.
The partnership aims to unlock new business opportunities with a focus on best-in-class products of Proximus’ international affiliates, including Route Mobile’s Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign’s Digital Identity (DI) solutions.
The collaboration will enhance digital security by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted communication online, as well as offering AI-driven digital assistants.
Antonietta Mastroianni, chief digital officer at Proximus, said: “By leveraging Infosys’ global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions, the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customer experiences for our joint customers.
“We are confident that our mutual deep expertise and proven track record will be instrumental in this two-way partnership.”
Both companies will be able to strengthen their leadership in digital offering, providing innovation to business and residential customers in Belgium and abroad.
Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President, communication, media and technology at Infosys, said: “We are excited to build upon our long-standing relationship with Proximus through this expanded collaboration.
“Infosys’ strong capabilities in digital services combined with Proximus Groups’ expertise in CPaaS and DI solutions will redefine omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for the industry.”
The company has more than 40 years experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises enabling digital transformation through cloud and AI.