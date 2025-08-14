Versent expands Infosys’ Australian presence, focusing on blue-chip clients in government, education, finance, energy, and utilities. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Indian tech major Infosys, has agreed to purchase a 75% stake in Australian digital transformation solutions provider Versent Group from Telstra Group for A$233m ($152.4m).

The deal also includes an additional deferred payments contingent on performance and other criteria.

Following the transaction, Telstra will maintain a 25% minority stake in Versent Group. The brand identity of Versent Group will remain intact, and it will operate as an independent entity.

This initiative aligns with Telstra’s Connected Future 30 strategy, which aims to concentrate on core connectivity and reflects a restructuring of its enterprise business.

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said: “Our collaboration with Infosys reflects our confidence in the value we can unlock together.

“Their global scale, deep industry knowledge, and culture of innovation and service excellence will be instrumental in accelerating Versent Group’s growth and impact across the region.”

Versent Group, which encompasses Versent, Epicon, Telstra Purple Digital, and related Cloud Access products, has expertise in cloud-native solutions and digital transformation.

With a workforce of 650 engineers, advisors, and strategists across Australia, Versent enhances Infosys’ local footprint, primarily catering to large blue-chip clients in sectors such as government, education, finance, energy, and utilities.

This partnership is expected to amplify Versent Group’s cloud and digital transformation capabilities by integrating Infosys’ advanced AI technologies, as well as its cloud, data, and digital consulting services.

The collaboration will utilise Infosys Topaz and its cloud solution, Infosys Cobalt, alongside the cybersecurity expertise of The Missing Link to accelerate digital transformation for Australian enterprises and government entities.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said: “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent Group’s cloud-first digital foundation.

“Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the second half of FY 2026, pending regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

In 2024, Infosys forged a multi-year collaboration with Telstra to expedite its software engineering and IT transformation efforts.