The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks and enhance efficiency, and growing importance of technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), computer-assisted coding (CAC), natural language understanding (NLU), and application programming interfaces (APIs). In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: AI-assisted coding platforms.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks, and generative adversarial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting application, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors, smart lighting, and smart climate control systems, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

AI-assisted coding platforms is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

AI-assisted coding platforms utilise artificial intelligence to enhance the speed and efficiency of code development. These platforms offer features such as automated code completion, syntax checking, and refactoring, which assist developers in writing code more accurately and quickly, with fewer errors. Additionally, these platforms can identify potential bugs and provide suggestions for code improvements.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AI-assisted coding platforms.

Key players in AI-assisted coding platforms – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AI-assisted coding platforms

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in AI-assisted coding platforms, International Business Machines Corp is the leading patent filer. The company’s patents are aimed at developing a software installation method comprising receiving an instruction to install a first software entity in a first computing environment, establishing a virtual computing environment in the first computing environment, and installing the software entity in the virtual computing environment, wherein the establishing and the installing are subject to a determination that a user is not privileged to install the first software entity in the first computing environment.

Other prominent patent filers in AI-assisted coding platforms include Microsoft and Deephaven Data Labs.

By geographic reach, Macerich leads the pack, followed by Toyota Motor and Nokia. In terms of application diversity, Enlitic holds the top position, followed by NXP Semiconductors and Sumitomo Electric Industries.

AI-assisted coding platforms can lead to more efficient, accurate, and high-quality code development, which can help organisations save time and money, while also improving the end-user experience.

