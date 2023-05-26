The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the amalgamation of technological progress, heightened connectivity, and the urgency for businesses to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in an ever-changing marketplace and growing importance of technologies such as advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify patterns and predict outcomes, high-throughput sequencing technologies to rapidly sequence large amounts of DNA, and computational tools to interpret the resulting data. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: AI-assisted genome sequencing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks, and generative adversarial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors, smart lighting, and smart climate control systems, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

AI-assisted genome sequencing is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

AI-assisted genome sequencing refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to interpret and analyse genetic data obtained from different sources, including DNA sequencing and gene expression profiling. The approach enables researchers to identify genetic mutations that cause diseases, predict drug responses, and gain a deeper understanding of the genetic mechanisms underlying health and disease.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 310+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AI-assisted genome sequencing.

Key players in AI-assisted genome sequencing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AI-assisted genome sequencing

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Illumina 855 Unlock company profile
Labcorp 363 Unlock company profile
Koninklijke Philips 317 Unlock company profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific 303 Unlock company profile
NantWorks 294 Unlock company profile
Natera 257 Unlock company profile
F. Hoffmann-La Roche 255 Unlock company profile
Myriad Genetics 200 Unlock company profile
Blackstone 140 Unlock company profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 140 Unlock company profile
Corteva 123 Unlock company profile
BioNTech 116 Unlock company profile
InVitae 107 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 103 Unlock company profile
Caris MPI 97 Unlock company profile
Psomagen 95 Unlock company profile
BostonGene 92 Unlock company profile
Nant 83 Unlock company profile
Guardant Health 82 Unlock company profile
Five3 Genomics 82 Unlock company profile
GenomSys 82 Unlock company profile
Procter & Gamble 79 Unlock company profile
Codexis 77 Unlock company profile
China National Chemical 72 Unlock company profile
Exact Sciences 70 Unlock company profile
Agilent Technologies 69 Unlock company profile
SomaLogic 67 Unlock company profile
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 66 Unlock company profile
Beijing BGI-GBI Biotech 63 Unlock company profile
Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore 58 Unlock company profile
23andMe 55 Unlock company profile
Expanse Bioinformatics 53 Unlock company profile
Biodesix 53 Unlock company profile
Veracyte 50 Unlock company profile
SureGene 50 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 49 Unlock company profile
Molecular Health 47 Unlock company profile
Johnson & Johnson 46 Unlock company profile
Immucor 45 Unlock company profile
Mayo Clinic 45 Unlock company profile
Danaher 45 Unlock company profile
Namogoo Technologies 43 Unlock company profile
Seven Bridges Genomics 42 Unlock company profile
Axcella Health 42 Unlock company profile
Ginkgo Bioworks 41 Unlock company profile
Quest Diagnostics 41 Unlock company profile
Human Longevity 41 Unlock company profile
Summit Therapeutics 41 Unlock company profile
TRON 40 Unlock company profile
Amgen 40 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Illumina is a leading patent filer in AI-assisted genome sequencing. The company’s patents are focused on methods for determining at least one sequence of interest of a foetus of a pregnant mother. In various embodiments, the method can determine one or more sequences of interest in a test sample that comprises a mixture of maternal cellular DNA and mother-and-foetus cfDNA. In some embodiments, methods are provided for determining whether the foetus has a genetic disease. In some embodiments, methods are provided for determining whether the foetus is homozygous in a disease-causing allele when the mother is heterozygous of the same allele. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Laboratory Corp of America and Koninklijke Philips.

In terms of geographical reach, Cancer Research UK leads the pack, followed by Baxter International and TRON. In terms of application diversity, Axcella Health holds the top position, followed by Pronutria Biosciences and Curevac.

AI-assisted genome sequencing can help identify disease-causing mutations, predict an individual's risk of developing certain diseases, and improve personalised treatment approaches. Furthermore, the technology can enhance understanding of the genetic basis of health and disease, leading to the development of new therapies and drugs.

