The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by growing demand for strong authentication methods in border control, access control, fraud prevention, and the need for secure identity verification systems have led to an increased focus on robust authentication techniques, and growing importance of technologies such as computer vision algorithms, deep learning models, and sensor-based technologies capture and analyse vital signals like heart rate or skin conductivity. Advancements in image processing, pattern recognition, and machine learning techniques contribute to the development of accurate and efficient liveliness detection systems. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Liveness detection.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Liveness detection is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Liveness detection involves employing artificial intelligence to differentiate between genuine human users and impostors during biometric verification processes. This technique utilizes facial recognition, voice recognition, and other biometric data to confirm the individual’s physical presence and effectively distinguish them from automated bots or manipulated representations such as photos or videos.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 100+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of liveness detection.

Key players in liveness detection – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to liveness detection

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Intel is a leading patent filer in liveness detection. One of the company’s patents aims to describe a mechanism that enables a fair, secure, and efficient Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart (CAPTCHA). In one embodiment, a method involves receiving unique data about a user, including a video clip captured by one or more cameras. The method further includes analysing the video clip to recognize user features, determining if the user is a human, testing characteristics to confirm the user is a live human, and granting access to an application if the user is determined to be live human.Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and SoftBank Group.

By geographic reach, Gigabyte Technology leads the pack, followed by Procter & Gamble and Fanuc. In terms of application diversity, Intel holds the top position, followed by Lifeloc Technologies and Ricoh.

Liveness detection has significantly advanced the field of biometrics and security systems, enabling the identification and verification of human presence and vitality. This innovation involves the application of artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze facial or physiological cues, such as blinking, eye movement, or pulse, to determine if a person is alive or if a presentation is simulated.

To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.