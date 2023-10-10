The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality visual experiences, especially in portable electronic devices, and growing importance of technologies such as organic compounds, thin-film transistors (TFTs), and touch-sensitive layers. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in technology: AMOLED touch displays. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

190+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 1.5 million patents, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, network-on-a-chip, in-memory computing, and aural exciters are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Electron beam lithography, OLED pixel compensation circuits, and PCI power management are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are capacitive touch panels and emergency communications network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

AMOLED touch displays is a key innovation area in technology

AMOLED touch displays are screens that incorporate active organic light-emitting diodes (AMOLED) along with integrated touch panel functionality.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AMOLED touch displays.

Key players in AMOLED touch displays – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AMOLED touch displays

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in AMOLED touch displays, LG Display is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at disclosure that involves a display device comprising a light-emitting layer with multiple light-emitting regions. Additionally, there are multiple touch wiring lines positioned in a first direction, overlapping the light-emitting area. A touch electrode is then created on top of these touch wiring lines. Moreover, a method for producing this display device may also be included. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Semiconductor Energy Laboratory and Japan Display.

In terms of application diversity, Geke Microelectronics leads the pack, while Semiconductor Energy Laboratory and Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, HannStar Display held the top position, followed by Everdisplay Optronics and Semiconductor Energy Laboratory.



AMOLED touch displays offer vivid colors, high contrast ratios, and flexibility in form factors, providing an enhanced visual experience across various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and televisions. The integration of touch functionality directly into the display enhances user interaction, allowing for more intuitive and dynamic user interfaces. The technology is pivotal in delivering immersive and interactive experiences in applications such as gaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

