The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, alongside AMOLED touch screen emerging as a significant innovation in the realm of display technology, with growing importance of technologies such as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED), thin-film transistor (TFT) backplane, capacitive touch sensing, and touch controller. These technologies work together to enable responsive touch input and deliver vibrant and high-quality visual content on AMOLED displays. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: AMOLED touch screen.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, PCI power management and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

AMOLED touch screen is a key innovation area in technology

The active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) touch screen integrates the touch sensor layer with the organic material used in OLED displays. This display technology offers a thinner profile and enhanced responsiveness compared to traditional LCD screens. It excels in delivering superior image quality with vibrant colours, wider viewing angles, and quicker response times.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AMOLED touch screen.

Key players in AMOLED touch screen – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AMOLED touch screen

Beijing Electronics is one of the leading patent filers in AMOLED touch screen. The company’s patents are aimed at disclosure providing an in-cell touch screen, a manufacturing method thereof, and a display apparatus. The touch screen comprises a pixel region disposed over a base substrate. The pixel region is surrounded by a first barrier, which is configured to insulate the pixel region. The pixel region includes a first electrode; a light-emitting layer, disposed over the first electrode; and a second electrode, disposed over the light-emitting layer. The second electrode expands over an opening of the first barrier to be able to electrically connect with a third electrode outside the pixel region.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung and LG Display.

In terms of geographical reach, Kunshan New Flat Panel Display Technology Center leads the pack, followed by Shenzhen Royole Technologies and Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics. In terms of application diversity, Beijing Electronics holds the top position, followed by Semiconductor Energy Laboratory and GuangDong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications.

The significance of AMOLED touch screens lies in its visual excellence, thin and lightweight design, enhanced touch responsiveness, wide viewing angles, energy efficiency, flexible display possibilities, and adaptability to various device types. These advantages enhance the user experience, offering visually stunning displays, intuitive touch interactions, and improved device usability across a wide range of applications. To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.