The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as AR/VR immersive gaming, positional tracking, gesture recognition, motion controllers, and networking and multiplayer. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: AR/VR immersive gaming.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, PCI power management and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

AR/VR immersive gaming is a key innovation area in technology

AR/VR immersive gaming refers to a genre of video games that leverage virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to craft an interactive and lifelike gaming environment. By blending virtual and real-world elements, this technology grants players a highly immersive experience, surpassing the level of interaction found in conventional video games.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AR/VR immersive gaming.

Key players in AR/VR immersive gaming – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AR/VR immersive gaming

Sony Group is one of the leading patent filers in AR/VR immersive gaming. The company’s patents are aimed at providing a first view of a virtual environment to a first head-mounted display (HMD), with the first view defined from a first location in the virtual environment and associated to a first virtual character having a first view direction towards a virtual object in the virtual environment.

A second view of the virtual environment is simultaneously provided to a second HMD, with the second view defined from the first location in the virtual environment and associated to a second virtual character in the virtual environment.

The rendering of the first virtual character in the second view is configured to present the first virtual character as having a second location in the virtual environment.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Immersion and Magic Leap.

In terms of geographic reach, Meleap leads the pack, followed by Huawei and Magic Leap. In terms of application diversity, THOMSON LICENSING holds the top position, followed by InterDigital and Cox Enterprises.

The significance of AR/VR immersive gaming lies in its transformative power to reshape entertainment, education, therapy, and various other domains. As technology advances and adoption increases, AR/VR immersive gaming is poised to evolve and enrich lives, pushing the boundaries of human experience.

