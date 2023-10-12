The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the escalating demand for smart and connected homes, coupled with advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainability and energy conservation, and growing importance of technologies such as IoT sensors, wireless communication protocols, smart hubs, and voice-activated assistants. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Automated home in technology: home automation systems. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Home automation systems is a key innovation area in automated home

Home automation control systems involve the utilization of technologies to automate and regulate diverse household systems like lighting, HVAC, security, and entertainment. They are engineered to offer homeowners convenience, energy efficiency, comfort, and security by enabling remote control of these functions through devices like smartphones.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 710+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of home automation systems.

Key players in home automation systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to home automation systems

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in home automation systems, Gree Electric Appliances is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at developing a method and apparatus for managing a smart home system, along with a processor and storage medium. The smart home system encompasses a minimum of one home device. The method involves first acquiring the position data of a predefined terminal within a designated area. Next, a control command is received, wherein this command is intended for overseeing a specific scene corresponding to the provided position information. The said scene encompasses a minimum of one home device. Subsequently, the home device within the designated scene is regulated based on the received control command. This technological advancement effectively resolves the issue, present in prior art, of inaccurate control of the smart home system in accordance with user position data within the predetermined space. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Midea and Haier.

In terms of application diversity, View leads the pack, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, View held the top position, followed by Lutron Electronics and Panasonic.



Home automation systems integrate various technologies to enable centralized control and automation of household functions like lighting, heating, security, and entertainment. They enhance convenience, energy efficiency, and security for homeowners, providing a more comfortable and sustainable living environment. Additionally, home automation systems play a crucial role in enabling smart and connected homes, paving the way for a future where our living spaces adapt and respond to our preferences and needs.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Automated Home.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.