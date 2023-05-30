The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for energy storage systems in various industrial applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and grid-scale energy storage, and growing importance of technologies such as voltage and current sensors, temperature sensors, cell balancing, battery modelling and simulation, and state of charge (SoC) estimation. Advancements in battery technology, such as the development of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, have further increased the need for more sophisticated and efficient battery management systems.  In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Battery management systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning, PCI power management and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Battery management systems is a key innovation area in technology

Battery management systems (BMS) refer to electronic systems utilised in monitoring, safeguarding, and regulating battery packs to optimise their performance, durability, and safety. The typical BMS is composed of a circuit board with embedded software and circuitry, designed to oversee the battery’s discharging and charging cycles, track its performance, and identify any defects or anomalies.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of battery management systems.

Key players in battery management systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to battery management system

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Gogoro 191 Unlock company profile
LG 148 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 81 Unlock company profile
Samsung SDI 63 Unlock company profile
Honda Motor 47 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 47 Unlock company profile
Tesla 44 Unlock company profile
Apple 42 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 40 Unlock company profile
Microchip Technology 37 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 36 Unlock company profile
Emerging Automotive 27 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 25 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 24 Unlock company profile
EnerSys 23 Unlock company profile
Intel 21 Unlock company profile
Nissan Motor 19 Unlock company profile
Kyocera 18 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 18 Unlock company profile
Johnson Controls International 18 Unlock company profile
Ford Motor 16 Unlock company profile
Nikon 15 Unlock company profile
Quanta Computer 14 Unlock company profile
Brookfield Asset Management 14 Unlock company profile
Omron Tateisi Electronics 14 Unlock company profile
Semiconductor Energy Laboratory 13 Unlock company profile
NEC 13 Unlock company profile
Thunder Power Hong Kong 13 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 12 Unlock company profile
Kymco Motors 12 Unlock company profile
SK Telecom 12 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 11 Unlock company profile
ZTE 11 Unlock company profile
Abbott Laboratories 11 Unlock company profile
GS Yuasa 10 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 9 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 9 Unlock company profile
Murata Manufacturing 9 Unlock company profile
Johnson & Johnson 8 Unlock company profile
Textron 8 Unlock company profile
Techtronic Industries 8 Unlock company profile
Canon 8 Unlock company profile
Alps Alpine 7 Unlock company profile
Motorola Solutions 7 Unlock company profile
Oura Health 7 Unlock company profile
General Motors 7 Unlock company profile
Siemens 7 Unlock company profile
Extreme Networks 7 Unlock company profile
Datang Telecom Technology 7 Unlock company profile
Chugoku Electric Power 7 Unlock company profile

Gogoro is the leading patent filer in battery management system. The company’s patents are aimed at inventing apparatus and methods for authentication, security, and control of power storage devices, such as batteries. A network of collection, charging and distribution machines such as batteries, supercapacitors and ultracapacitors are used to collect, charge, and distribute portable electrical energy. To charge, the machines employ electrical current from an external source, such as the electrical grid or an electrical service of an installation location.

By default, each portable electrical energy storage device is disabled from accepting a charge unless it receives authentication information from an authorised collection, charging and distribution machine, other authorised charging device that can transmit the authentication credentials. Each portable electrical energy storage device is also disabled from releasing energy unless it receives authentication information from an external device to which it will provide power.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include LG and Panasonic.

In terms of geographic reach, MinebeaMitsumi leads the pack, followed by Johnson Controls International and Omron Tateisi Electronics. In terms of application diversity Gogoro holds the top position, followed by ZTE and Emerging Automotive.

Battery management systems can provide enhanced safety and longevity by monitoring and optimising the charging/discharging process. It also helps to ensure efficient energy utilisation and prevents overcharging/discharging, maximising the battery performance and lifespan. To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

