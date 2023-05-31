The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by carbon nanotube FETs in transforming the field of electronics, characterized by exceptional electrical properties, miniaturization capabilities, compatibility with existing processes, improved power efficiency and advances in fabrication techniques. The growing importance of carbon nanotube synthesis, gate dielectric materials, circuit design and integration, and nanotube doping and functionalization technologies is further driving innovation in the technology industry.. Additionally, techniques such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), atomic force microscopy (AFM), and Raman spectroscopy are employed to analyse the structural and morphological properties of the carbon nanotubes and their interfaces. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Carbon nanotube FETs.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Carbon nanotube FETs is a key innovation area in technology

Carbon nanotube field-effect transistors (CNTFETs) are field-effect transistors (FETs) constructed using carbon nanotubes. They find utility in diverse electronic applications, including sensors, switches, amplifiers, and memories. CNTFETs possess multiple benefits compared to conventional FETs, including superior performance, reduced power consumption, and increased density.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of carbon nanotube FETs.

Key players in carbon nanotube FETs – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to carbon nanotube FETs

Intel is a leading patent filer in the carbon nanotube FETs space. One of the company’s current patents describes techniques involved in forming nanowire transistor architectures that reduce or eliminate the presence of gate material between neighbouring nanowires. In some embodiments, the neighbouring nanowires are closely positioned, allowing their gate dielectric layers to either be in contact or merged to form a continuous dielectric layer shared by the adjacent nanowires. This can be achieved through multi-layer configurations where constituent dielectric layers are in contact or are merged to create a continuous constituent dielectric layer shared by the neighbouring nanowires.The other prominent patent filers in the space include IBM and Samsung.

In terms of geographical reach, Infineon Technologies leads the pack, followed by Intel and Synopsys. In terms of application diversity, Nantero holds the top position, followed by Xerox Holdings and Empire Technologies.

Carbon nanotube FETs offer a pathway to overcome the limitations of traditional silicon-based transistors. Continued research and development in carbon nanotube FETs are essential for unlocking their full potential and driving advancements in various technological domains.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.