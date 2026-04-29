The project’s main objective is to deliver quantum computing systems featuring tens of thousands of physical qubits. Credit: Bartlomiej K. Wroblewski/Shutterstock.com.

Monarch Quantum has entered into a partnership with Oratomic, a neutral atom computing firm specialising in fault-tolerant architectures, to advance the commercialisation of utility-scale quantum computers.

The agreement positions Monarch Quantum as the photonics systems integrator for Oratomic. As part of this, the former will deliver its Quantum Light Engines and managing systems engineering, product development, and large-scale production.

Through this collaboration, the companies intend to facilitate the transition of quantum computing platforms from research environments to market-ready products.

The initiative unites integrated photonics, which support scalable high-fidelity optical control, with neutral atom quantum computing structures designed for large arrays of qubits and enhanced fault tolerance.

Monarch Quantum CEO and chairman Timothy Day said: “The development and deployment of commercially useful quantum computers will be one of the most significant inflection points in modern technology.

“Monarch Quantum is committed to delivering the core photonics infrastructure that will serve as the foundation of this next generation of computing. Our partnership with Oratomic reflects a shared urgency to move from research to deployment at scale.”

Oratomic and the California Institute of Technology recently published research indicating that combining high-rate quantum error correction codes with room-temperature neutral atom systems could pave the way for scalable, commercially relevant quantum computers.

The partnership’s main objective is to deliver quantum computing systems featuring tens of thousands of physical qubits and thousands of error-corrected logical qubits within the decade.

This target represents a reduction compared to earlier expectations within the sector, which held that scaling to utility-level quantum performance would require systems containing around one million qubits.

Other core areas of the partnership include developing integrated photonic platforms to support quantum computing, sensing, and network applications. The collaboration will also work on advanced photonics engines for high-performance and defence-level quantum systems, along with tunable laser and photonics components for precise measurement and control.

Oratomic CEO and founder Dolev Bluvstein said: “The simplicity and efficiency of our fault-tolerant architectures will greatly facilitate the creation of the first useful quantum computers, but moreover, it will also lend to useful systems that could truly be mass-manufactured.

“By combining our expertise in neutral atom architectures and quantum error correction with Monarch Quantum’s photonics leadership, we are not only building the first fault-tolerant quantum computers, but we are also establishing the foundations that will enable the widespread deployment of quantum technology.”

Last month, Monarch Quantum raised $55m in a growth round led by Serendipity Capital, with additional backing from 55 North and Global Innovation Labs. Founded in 2025, Monarch Quantum is said to have begun this year with over $60m in customer contracts from organisations including Quantinuum, Infleqtion, and NASA.