The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as public switched telephone network (PSTN), cellular networks, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and emergency alert systems. These technologies, when combined and integrated into comprehensive emergency communication networks, help ensure efficient and effective communication during critical situations. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Emergency communications network.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Emergency communications network is a key innovation area in cloud

An emergency communications network refers to a network of interconnected communication channels utilised by first responders, public safety personnel, and government agencies to effectively coordinate and respond to emergency scenarios. This network encompasses various communication tools such as radio systems, telephone systems, computer networks, and other means of communication.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of emergency communications network.

Key players in emergency communications network – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to emergency communications network

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Motorola Solutions is one of the leading patent filers in emergency communications network. The company’s patents are aimed at a method of maintaining a participation level for a plurality of communication devices assigned to a task group.

A server is communicatively coupled to the plurality of communication devices assigned to the task group and defines a minimum quantity of communication devices to be assigned an active executor role for the task group. Communication devices that are assigned the active executor role are locked to the active executor role for the task group when the quantity of communication devices that are currently assigned the active executor role does not exceed the minimum quantity of communication devices to be assigned the active executor role for the task group.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Uber Technologies and International Business Machines (IBM).

By geographic reach, Apple leads the pack, followed by Asahi Kasei and Mutualink. In terms of application diversity, Avaya holds the top position, followed by Boeing and Furukawa.

Emergency communications networks play a crucial role in enabling effective response and coordination during emergency situations. The availability of robust and resilient emergency communications networks can improve response times, save lives, and minimise the impact of emergencies on individuals and communities.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.