The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as encryption algorithms, secure sockets layer/transport layer security (SSL/TLS), secure hash algorithms, and virtual private networks (VPNs). These technologies work together to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and controlled distribution of encrypted content. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Encrypted content distribution.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Encrypted content distribution is a key innovation area in cloud

Encrypted content distribution refers to the process of securely distributing digital content by converting it into an encrypted format, thereby limiting access to authorised users. This approach is commonly employed to safeguard sensitive data, including intellectual property, financial documents, and medical records. Additionally, it serves as a protective measure to prevent unauthorised copying or distribution of digital content.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of encrypted content distribution.

Key players in encrypted content distribution – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to encrypted content distribution

Sony Group is one of the leading patent filers in encrypted content distribution. The company’s patents are aimed at a portable apparatus including a first connector, a memory, and first circuitry. The first connector automatically receives a plurality of content data from a computer. The memory stores the plurality of content data.

The first circuitry performs a mutual authentication process with the computer via the first connector and plays back the plurality of content data.

The computer also includes a second circuitry and a second connector. The first circuitry stores the plurality of content data to a storage medium and provides a graphical user interface to receive an input identifying a list of the plurality of content data stored in said storage medium that are to be automatically transferred to the portable apparatus. The second connector is configured to transfer the plurality of content data stored in the storage medium to the portable apparatus.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Panasonic and Samsung.

By geographic reach, EchoStar leads the pack, followed by Nokia and Rakuten. In terms of application diversity, Verance holds the top position, followed by Rakuten and Digimarc.

Encrypted content distribution plays a pivotal role in maintaining data security, privacy, and intellectual property protection in an increasingly interconnected digital world. To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.