The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as internet protocol, transmission control protocol (TCP)/user datagram protocol (UDP), push notifications, and encryption technologies such as secure socket layer (SSL) or transport layer security (TLS). These technologies work together to enable real-time messaging, multimedia sharing, and seamless communication experiences in instant messaging applications, fostering instant and efficient communication between users. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Instant messaging applications.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Instant messaging applications is a key innovation area in cloud

Instant messaging (IM) applications refer to software programs that enable real-time communication among users through text, voice, or video. Well-known examples of IM applications include Skype, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 160+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of instant messaging applications.

Key players in instant messaging applications – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to instant messaging applications

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Meta Platforms is one of the leading patent filers in instant messaging applications. The company’s patents are aimed at a method of receiving from multiple client devices real-time click-stream data indicative of multiple users accessing a content object within a structured document displayed as a web page and storing presence information associated with each of the users in a server associated with a social-networking system.

The method also includes identifying one or more of the users based on the presence information, where each of the identified users accessed the content object within a specified time period and the identified users are within a specified degree of separation from each other on the social-networking system.

The method further includes sending to the client device associated with a first user of the identified users, instructions to modify a representation of the web page to include a messaging interface including presence information associated with one or more second users of the identified users.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microsoft and Tencent.

By geographic reach, Thomson Licensing leads the pack, followed by Meltwater and Nielsen. In terms of application diversity, OrCam Technologies holds the top position, followed by DISH Network and Netmarble.

Instant messaging applications have revolutionised communication by offering real-time, cost-effective, and versatile means of connecting people globally. They facilitate personal connections, foster collaboration, streamline business communication, and enhance social interactions, contributing to increased efficiency, productivity, and connectivity in various spheres of life.

