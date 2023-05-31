The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for scalable and cost-effective data storage solutions, the proliferation of big data applications, and the need for real-time analytics, as well as growing importance of technologies such as distributed storage systems, data partitioning techniques, and advanced indexing algorithms distributed storage systems, data partitioning techniques, and advanced indexing algorithms. These technologies enable efficient and intelligent data storage, retrieval, and analysis in the cloud, empowering organisations with enhanced scalability, performance, and decision-making capabilities. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Neural networks for data storage.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are software-defined wide area network (WAN) and fog computing, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Neural networks for data storage is a key innovation area in cloud

Neural networks data storage is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that employs interconnected nodes to store and retrieve data. These networks consist of layered nodes that learn from the data they process, allowing for efficient storage of vast amounts of information. Neural networks can be trained to identify patterns within the data, making them well-suited for intricate data storage requirements. Their applications span diverse domains, including image recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analysis.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of neural networks for data storage.

Key players in neural networks for data storage – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to neural networks for data storage

Intel is a leading patent filer in neural networks for storage. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing a computing apparatus to perform machine learning operations.

The apparatus comprises a decode unit to decode a single instruction into a decoded instruction that specifies multiple operands including an input value and a quantized weight value associated with a neural network.

It also includes an arithmetic logic unit including a barrel shifter, an adder, and an accumulator register to execute the decoded instruction. The barrel shifter is used to shift the input value by the quantized weight value to generate a shifted input value and the adder is used to add the shifted input value to a value stored in the accumulator register and update the value stored in the accumulator register.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include IBM and SK Square.

By geographic reach, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory leads the pack, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and TDK. In terms of application diversity, Macronix International holds the top position, followed by Qualcomm and Panasonic.

Neural networks for data storage can efficiently store, process, and retrieve data on a massive scale. It enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective data storage solutions and empowers organisations to handle big data applications, gain valuable insights, and make data-driven decisions. Neural networks for data storage are transforming the landscape of data storage, enabling businesses to efficiently manage and extract value from their data assets. To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.