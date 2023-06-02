The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market for cloud-enabled virtual machine instances management, including the rising demand for agility, cost optimization, and streamlined operations in cloud computing and growing importance of technologies such as virtualization technologies, orchestration frameworks, and automation tools. These technologies enable efficient provisioning, seamless monitoring, and dynamic scaling of virtual machine instances, resulting in improved resource utilization, enhanced performance, and reduced operational complexities in cloud-based environments. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Virtual machine instance management.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI-assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Virtual machine instance management is a key innovation area in cloud

Virtual machine instance management encompasses the procedures involved in creating, configuring, and overseeing virtual machines (VMs) within a cloud computing infrastructure. This process entails the deployment and administration of various VM resources, including CPU, memory, storage, networking, and operating systems. Additionally, it encompasses the responsibility of ensuring the optimal performance and security of the VMs throughout their lifecycle.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 420+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of virtual machine instance management.

Key players in virtual machine instance management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to virtual machine instance management

International Business Machines (IBM) is a leading patent filer in virtual machine instance management. One of the company's patents is related to software provisioning in a computer system with connected client devices and a computing infrastructure. The software provisioning system retrieves session information of a logged-in user, determines their entitlement to specific software application packages, and calculates software application usage information based on the session and entitlement data. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei Investment and Desktone.

In terms of geographical reach, Arrcus leads the pack, followed by Solvay and Airbus Group. In terms of application diversity, Solvay holds the top position, followed by Motorola Solutions and Bright Data.

Cloud innovation in virtual machine instances management has revolutionized the way computing resources are controlled and optimized. Virtual machine instances management involves overseeing the provisioning, monitoring, and scaling of virtual machines in cloud environments. This innovation offers increased flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in managing computing resources.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.