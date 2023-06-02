The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market for cloud-enabled virtual machine instances distribution, including the increasing demand for scalability, cost-effectiveness, and reliability in cloud environments and growing importance of technologies such as load balancing algorithms, auto-scaling mechanisms, and intelligent resource management systems. These technologies enable dynamic and efficient distribution of virtual machine instances, ensuring optimal resource utilisation, workload balancing, and enhanced overall performance in cloud computing environments. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Virtual machine instances distribution.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI-assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Virtual machine instances distribution is a key innovation area in cloud

Virtual machine instances distribution refers to the procedure of generating and dispersing virtual machines within a virtualised setting. This method optimises the efficiency of a cloud computing infrastructure by enabling multiple virtual machines to operate on a single physical hardware. A virtual machine is a software-based replica of a physical computer system that enables users to run various operating systems and applications on a single server. The distribution of virtual machines entails generating virtual machine images, configuring them with desired specifications, and subsequently allocating them across numerous physical resources.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of virtual machine instances distribution.

Key players in virtual machine instances distribution – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to virtual machine instances distribution

International Business Machines (IBM) is a leading patent filer in virtual machine instances distribution. One of the company's patents targets input/output (I/O) operation requests from pageable storage mode guests in a virtual environment. This allows the environment's processors to process the requests independently of the hosts, manipulating buffer state information stored in the host storage on behalf of the guests.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and Microsoft.

In terms of geographical reach, Unisys leads the pack, followed by Panasonic and Advanced Micro Devices. In terms of application diversity, Ziften Technologies holds the top position, followed by Security First and Nouvenn.

Cloud innovation in virtual machine instances distribution has transformed the way computing resources are allocated and managed. Virtual machine instances are isolated units of virtualised compute resources that can be provisioned and utilised independently. Cloud providers leverage advanced distribution technologies to efficiently allocate virtual machine instances across their infrastructure, optimising resource utilisation and performance.

