The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as the increasing demand for scalable and flexible network architectures, the growth of cloud-based services, and the need for efficient network performance, thereby growing importance of technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualisation (NFV), and intelligent traffic management algorithms. These technologies enable real-time traffic monitoring, intelligent routing decisions, and the ability to dynamically allocate network resources, leading to improved network performance, reduced latency, and enhanced scalability. As organisations strive for efficient and agile network operations, cloud innovation in virtual network traffic routing plays a vital role in achieving optimised and reliable network connectivity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Virtual network traffic routing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI-assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Virtual network traffic routing is a key innovation area in cloud

Virtual network traffic routing involves the efficient and secure movement of data packets between devices within a network. The process utilises routing protocols and algorithms to establish and determine the optimal paths for data traversal from one network node to another. Routing protocols are responsible for establishing the available paths for data packets, while algorithms analyse various factors to identify the most efficient route for each packet. By employing these protocols and algorithms, virtual network traffic routing ensures reliable and optimised data transmission across the network.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of virtual network traffic routing.

Key players in virtual network traffic routing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to virtual network traffic routing

VMware is a leading patent filer in virtual network traffic routing. One of the company’s patents describes in certain embodiments, a method for a network controller to manage a logical network in a data centre without direct access to the forwarding elements. The method involves identifying a data compute node (DCN) in the data centre, which operates on a host machine, and attaching it to the logical network. The DCN executes a workload application and a managed forwarding element (MFE), and the method distributes configuration data to the MFE for network security processing of data packets sent by the workload application without performing logical forwarding operations. The data packets maintain their original network address when received by the MFE and are unencapsulated.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei Investment and Oracle.

By geographic reach, Arrcus leads the pack, followed by Airbus Group and Shanghai Wangsu Science & Technology. In terms of application diversity, Dispersive Networks holds the top position, followed by CommScope and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Cloud innovation in virtual network traffic routing has transformed the way network traffic is managed and optimized. This innovation leverages cloud computing infrastructure to dynamically direct network traffic flow across virtual networks.