The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, secure data transmission, robust authentication mechanisms, and resilient network infrastructure, and growing importance of technologies such as wireless communication technologies, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), geographic information systems (GIS) and emergency alert systems. Emergency communications network may employ data encryption technologies and secure communication protocols to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Emergency communications network.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Emergency communications network is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Emergency communications network refers to a network of interconnected communication channels utilised by government agencies, public safety personnel, and first responders to effectively coordinate and address emergency scenarios. This network encompasses radio systems, telephone systems, computer networks, and various communication tools, facilitating seamless communication and collaboration during critical situations.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of emergency communications network.

Key players in emergency communications network – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to emergency communications network

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Motorola Solutions is a leading patent filer in emergency communications network. The company’s patents are aimed at describing the methods and systems for maintaining a required participation level for a plurality of communications devices assigned to task group.

A server is communicatively coupled to the plurality of communication devices assigned to the task group and defines a minimum quantity of communication devices to be assigned an active executor role for the task group.

Communication devices that are assigned the active executor role are locked to the active executor role for the task group when the quantity of communication devices that are currently assigned the active executor role does not exceed the minimum quantity of communication devices to be assigned the active executor role for the task group.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include IBM and AT&T.

By geographic reach, Apple leads the pack, followed by Mutualink and NEC. In terms of application diversity, Avaya holds the top position, followed by Boeing and Samsung.

Emergency communications network ensure effective coordination and response during emergency situations by providing reliable and interconnected communication channels. They also enable rapid information sharing, timely decision-making, and efficient deployment of resources, ultimately saving lives and minimising the impact of emergencies. To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.