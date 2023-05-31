The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, regulatory compliance requirements, widespread adoption of cloud-based services, and growing importance of technologies such as biometric recognition systems, one-time password generators, smart cards, and mobile authentication apps to provide enhanced protection against unauthorised access and reduce the risk of data breaches and identity theft. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Multi-factor authentication.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Innovation in Cybersecurity: Multi-factor authentication

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Multi-factor authentication is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Multi-factor authentication is a security procedure that mandates the use of two or more distinct credentials for system access. These credentials may involve knowledge/ possession/ inherence-based factors such as passwords, physical tokens, smartphones, or fingerprints, to ensure heightened protection against unauthorised entry while preserving the user experience.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 230 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of multi-factor authentication.

Key players in multi-factor authentication – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to multi-factor authentication

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Intel 312 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 305 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 224 Unlock company profile
Apple 207 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 192 Unlock company profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 184 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 152 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 129 Unlock company profile
Black Gold Coin 113 Unlock company profile
Qualcomm 113 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 108 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 101 Unlock company profile
Visa 97 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 86 Unlock company profile
Canon 73 Unlock company profile
Capital One Financial 71 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 71 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 70 Unlock company profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 66 Unlock company profile
Broadcom 63 Unlock company profile
Nokia 62 Unlock company profile
HP 59 Unlock company profile
BlackBerry 54 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 54 Unlock company profile
eBay 53 Unlock company profile
Kudelski 53 Unlock company profile
Network-1 Technologies 52 Unlock company profile
Oracle 47 Unlock company profile
Mastercard 40 Unlock company profile
Ricoh 40 Unlock company profile
Micron Technology 38 Unlock company profile
NEC 37 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 35 Unlock company profile
Advent International 35 Unlock company profile
NXP Semiconductors 35 Unlock company profile
Cisco Systems 34 Unlock company profile
Legend 34 Unlock company profile
ZTE 34 Unlock company profile
JPMorgan Chase 33 Unlock company profile
Bundesdruckerei 33 Unlock company profile
Siemens 32 Unlock company profile
Bank of America 31 Unlock company profile
AT&T 31 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 30 Unlock company profile
Fujifilm 29 Unlock company profile
LG 28 Unlock company profile
SK Telecom 27 Unlock company profile
Assaloy 27 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 27 Unlock company profile
MC Familiengesellschaft 27 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Intel is a leading patent filer in multi-factor authentication. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing an input device for a secure authentication protocol system receiving at least one user authentication factor in a pre-boot session. The input device can verify and store the received authentication factors. During a post-boot session, the input device may communicate the verified authentication factor and a stored post-boot session credential received during a prior post-boot session to an authentication engine executing in a trusted execution environment.

The authentication engine verifies if the received post-boot session credential is logically associated with an immediately preceding post-boot session. Upon successful verification of the received post-boot session credential, the verified authentication factors or data indicative of a successfully verified authentication factor received during the pre-boot session are used in the current post-boot session.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Sony Group and IBM.

By geographic reach, Black Gold Coin leads the pack, followed by ICTK and Cryptomathic. In terms of application diversity, Schneider Electric holds the top position, followed by HTC and FNS Value.

Multi-factor authentication leverages advanced technologies and techniques to provide users multiple authentication factors, such as passwords, biometrics, or physical tokens. It enhances security by adding an extra layer of verification, making it more challenging for attackers to breach systems or impersonate users. By implementing robust multi-factor authentication solutions, organisations can mitigate the risks of identity theft, data breaches, and unauthorised access, bolstering cybersecurity measures and safeguarding sensitive information.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.