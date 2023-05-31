The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, regulatory compliance requirements, widespread adoption of cloud-based services, and growing importance of technologies such as biometric recognition systems, one-time password generators, smart cards, and mobile authentication apps to provide enhanced protection against unauthorised access and reduce the risk of data breaches and identity theft. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Multi-factor authentication.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Multi-factor authentication is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Multi-factor authentication is a security procedure that mandates the use of two or more distinct credentials for system access. These credentials may involve knowledge/ possession/ inherence-based factors such as passwords, physical tokens, smartphones, or fingerprints, to ensure heightened protection against unauthorised entry while preserving the user experience.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 230 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of multi-factor authentication.

Key players in multi-factor authentication – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to multi-factor authentication

Intel is a leading patent filer in multi-factor authentication. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing an input device for a secure authentication protocol system receiving at least one user authentication factor in a pre-boot session. The input device can verify and store the received authentication factors. During a post-boot session, the input device may communicate the verified authentication factor and a stored post-boot session credential received during a prior post-boot session to an authentication engine executing in a trusted execution environment.

The authentication engine verifies if the received post-boot session credential is logically associated with an immediately preceding post-boot session. Upon successful verification of the received post-boot session credential, the verified authentication factors or data indicative of a successfully verified authentication factor received during the pre-boot session are used in the current post-boot session.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Sony Group and IBM.

By geographic reach, Black Gold Coin leads the pack, followed by ICTK and Cryptomathic. In terms of application diversity, Schneider Electric holds the top position, followed by HTC and FNS Value.

Multi-factor authentication leverages advanced technologies and techniques to provide users multiple authentication factors, such as passwords, biometrics, or physical tokens. It enhances security by adding an extra layer of verification, making it more challenging for attackers to breach systems or impersonate users. By implementing robust multi-factor authentication solutions, organisations can mitigate the risks of identity theft, data breaches, and unauthorised access, bolstering cybersecurity measures and safeguarding sensitive information.

