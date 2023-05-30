The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, compliance requirements, and the need for robust protection against data breaches, as well as growing importance of technologies such as next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), security information and event management (SIEM) systems, and advanced threat intelligence solutions to detect and respond to cyber threats more effectively. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Perimeter security.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Perimeter security is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Perimeter security involves safeguarding an area or structure from unauthorised access by effectively managing and monitoring entry and exit points. This is accomplished through a combination of physical barriers like walls, fences, or gates, along with electronic surveillance and access control systems.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 1,020+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of perimeter security.

Key players in perimeter security – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to perimeter security

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Qualcomm 4013 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 2183 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 1868 Unlock company profile
Nokia 1764 Unlock company profile
Intel 1732 Unlock company profile
Apple 1510 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 1504 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 1417 Unlock company profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1321 Unlock company profile
LG 1282 Unlock company profile
AT&T 1160 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 1062 Unlock company profile
ZTE 1009 Unlock company profile
BlackBerry 864 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 801 Unlock company profile
Deutsche Telekom 627 Unlock company profile
Meta Platforms 590 Unlock company profile
NEC 475 Unlock company profile
Tencent 429 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 413 Unlock company profile
InterDigital 371 Unlock company profile
Didi Global 363 Unlock company profile
SK Telecom 343 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 341 Unlock company profile
Ford Motor 327 Unlock company profile
Motorola Solutions 312 Unlock company profile
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 304 Unlock company profile
Comtech Telecommunications 301 Unlock company profile
Cisco Systems 298 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 289 Unlock company profile
GuangDong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications 277 Unlock company profile
Uber Technologies 276 Unlock company profile
Legend 256 Unlock company profile
Broadcom 254 Unlock company profile
Extreme Networks 250 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 243 Unlock company profile
Verizon Patent And Licensing 235 Unlock company profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 231 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 221 Unlock company profile
PayPal 210 Unlock company profile
Vodafone Group 208 Unlock company profile
Walmart 204 Unlock company profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry 204 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 200 Unlock company profile
Avaya 200 Unlock company profile
Porsche Automobil 195 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 195 Unlock company profile
General Motors 192 Unlock company profile
China Tower 190 Unlock company profile
Headwater Research 189 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Qualcomm is one of the leading patent filers in perimeter security. The company’s patents are aimed at methods, systems, and devices related to signalling protocols for proximity service functions in a wireless communication system.

A first wireless device may identify a wireless relay requirement associated with the first wireless device. A proximity service protocol may be initiated between the first and second wireless device based at least in part on the identified wireless relay requirement. The proximity service protocol may be initiated prior to an initiation of a communication data exchange between the two wireless devices. A relay link may be established, via the ProSe protocol, between the first and second wireless device based at least in part on the identified wireless relay requirement.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and Huawei. 

By geographic reach, Jamf leads the pack, followed by Tomtom Development Germany and Oakridge International. In terms of application diversity, Memjet Technology holds the top position, followed by Augmenti and OrCam Technologies.             

Cybersecurity innovation in perimeter security has become crucial in protecting organisations from external threats. Perimeter security solutions employ advanced technologies and strategies to secure networks and systems at their outer boundaries, preventing unauthorised access and malicious activities.  

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.