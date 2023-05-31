The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing need for enhanced physical security measures, the rise in smart home and smart office solutions, and the demand for seamless integration with digital systems, as well as growing importance of technologies such as biometric authentication, encryption algorithms, tamper detection mechanisms, and secure communication protocols for robust cybersecurity measures. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Programmable electronic locks.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Programmable electronic locks is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Programmable electronic locks are technologically advanced locks that offer users the ability to set and customise access codes for secure entry. These locks find widespread usage in both commercial and residential environments to bolster security measures.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of programmable electronic locks.

Key players in programmable electronic locks – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to programmable electronic locks

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Toyota Motor is one of the leading patent filers in programmable electronic locks. The company’s patents are aimed at a server receiving the first identification information unique to a user of a vehicle from a first terminal device and receiving the second identification information unique to a user of a second terminal device from the second terminal device. The second authentication information, which is generated based on the first identification information stored in the first storage unit, is transmitted to the second terminal device.

A vehicle verifies authenticity of the second authentication information acquired from the second terminal device based on the first identification information and the second identification information acquired from the second terminal device, and the first authentication information stored in a second storage unit. A storage is unlocked only when the authenticity is confirmed.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Nuro and Assa Abloy.

By geographic reach, Tata Motors leads the pack, followed by Cubic and Farfetch. In terms of application diversity, Gogoro holds the top position, followed by Texas Instruments and Superpedestrian.

Cybersecurity innovation in programmable electronic locks has revolutionised the way people secure physical assets and spaces. These locks utilise advanced technologies and cryptographic mechanisms to provide secure access control and protection against unauthorised entry.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.