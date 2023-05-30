The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by digitalisation and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as electromagnetic resonance (EMR), Bluetooth connectivity, pressure sensitivity, optical recognition and digital pens that can integrate with cloud-based platforms, enabling seamless storage, backup, and access to handwritten content across multiple devices and locations. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Digital pens.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Digital pens is a key innovation area in technology

Digital pens are writing instruments equipped with integrated sensors that enable users to write on physical paper while simultaneously capturing and storing their handwriting digitally. Typically accompanied by software, they facilitate the conversion of handwritten content into digital text or images for further processing and storage.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of digital pens.

Key players in digital pens – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to digital pens

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Samsung is a leading patent filer in digital pens. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing apparatus and method for providing memo function. An electronic device is provided.

The electronic device includes a display, an electronic pen, a slot in which the electronic pen can be inserted in or detached from, a pen sensing module configured to sense an insertion/detachment of the electronic pen, a pen input module configured to receive an input using the electronic pen, and a processor configured to activate the pen input module while the display maintains an OFF-state when the detachment of the electronic pen is sensed within the OFF-state of the display.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Memjet Technology and Wacom.

By geographic reach, Memjet Technology leads the pack, followed by Amazon.com and Schwanhäußer Industrie. In terms of application diversity, Memjet Technology holds the top position, followed by Anoto Group and Dell Technologies.

Digital pens enable users to seamlessly capture, digitise, and store handwritten notes, sketches, and annotations. They enhance productivity, organisation, and collaboration, while preserving the natural and intuitive experience of writing by hand.

