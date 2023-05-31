The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for high-resolution patterning, the need for precise manufacturing processes in nanoscale research and development, and the continuous advancements in electron beam lithography systems and software. The growing importance of technology such as electron beam column design, sophisticated beam control systems, advanced software algorithms for pattern generation, and precise stage positioning mechanisms is further driving innovation in the technology industry. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Electron beam lithography.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

Electron beam lithography is a key innovation area in technology

Electron beam lithography is a precise method of nanofabrication that employs an electron beam to generate intricate patterns on various materials. It enables the production of high-resolution designs, down to a remarkable size of just 1 nanometer. This versatile technique finds application in fabricating detailed patterns across diverse materials such as metals, semiconductors, and polymers, contributing to advancements in fields like electronics, materials science, and nanotechnology.

there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of electron beam lithography.

Key players in electron beam lithography – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

ASML is a leading patent filer in electron beam lithography. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing a three-dimensional mask model that provides a more realistic approximation of the three-dimensional effects of a photolithography mask with sub-wavelength features than a thin-mask model. In one embodiment, the three-dimensional mask model includes a set of filtering kernels in the spatial domain that are configured to be convolved with thin-mask transmission functions to produce a near-field image.

In another embodiment, the three-dimensional mask model includes a set of correction factors in the frequency domain that are configured to be multiplied by the Fourier transform of thin-mask transmission functions to produce a near-field image. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Group.

By geographic reach, Renesas Electronics leads the pack, followed by Lam Research and Canon. In terms of application diversity, Renesas Electronics holds the top position, followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Synopsys.

Electron beam lithography plays a pivotal role within the realm of nanofabrication and nanotechnology. Its ability to precisely manipulate and pattern materials at the nanoscale enables the production of advanced devices and structures with extraordinary precision and resolution. Electron beam lithography technique enables researchers and engineers to fabricate high-density features, intricate patterns, and miniaturized circuits, pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in nanoscale fabrication.

