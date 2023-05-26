The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by computing power, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), and growing importance of technologies related to smart, portable, foldable computing devices and flexible displays to enhance user experience, thanks to innovations in advanced materials. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Foldable computing devices.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation, vehicle platooning, PCI power management, and wireless microphones are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Foldable computing devices is a key innovation area in technology

Foldable computing devices are electronic devices that can be folded for easy storage when not in use. They include laptops, tablets, and smartphones that are lightweight and portable, making them suitable for individuals who are always on the move.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of foldable computing devices.

Key players in foldable computing devices – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to foldable computing devices

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in foldable computing devices, Samsung Group is the leading patent filer. The company filed and was granted a patent for developing an electronic device comprising a flexible display, a foldable housing, and a flexible display disposed on one surface of the housing.

Other prominent patent filers in the foldable computing devices space include Microsoft and Compal Electronics.

By geographic reach, Shenzhen Royole Technologies leads the pack, followed Royole and Kem Hongkong. In terms of application diversity, Mitsubishi Electric holds the top position, followed by Shin Zu Shing and Lianhong Art.

The foldable computing devices provide users with a more versatile and flexible computing experience. They offer the convenience and portability of a mobile device, combined with the power and functionality of a traditional computer. Foldable devices can also save space, making them a practical solution for those with limited workspace.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.