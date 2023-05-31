The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for accurate and non-destructive analysis in industries such as agriculture, defence, and healthcare, the need for improved quality control and diagnostics, and the advancements in sensor technology and data processing capabilities. The growing importance specialised sensors that are capable of capturing a wide spectral range, sophisticated data analysis algorithms for image processing and spectral analysis, and data fusion techniques to integrate hyperspectral data with other imaging modalities as well as developments in compact and lightweight hyperspectral cameras and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques, further suport the innovation in technology industry. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Hyperspectral imaging.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Hyperspectral imaging is a key innovation area in technology

Hyperspectral imaging is an imaging technology that encompasses capturing and analysing information across the entire electromagnetic spectrum. By utilising multiple spectral bands, it generates images with high spatial and spectral resolution. This unique capability enables the extraction of more detailed information compared to conventional imaging techniques.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of hyperspectral imaging.

Key players in hyperspectral imaging – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to hyperspectral imaging

Among the companies innovating in hyperspectral imaging, Sony Group is a leading patent filer. One of the company’s patents explains the methods and systems for obtaining image information of an organism and using it to calculate a growth index and anticipated harvest time. The image information includes visible and non-visible image data obtained from an image sensor, as well as a set of image data captured from at least two positions using multiple image capture devices.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and HyperMed Imaging.

By geographic reach, MBDA leads the pack, followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Koninklijke Philips. In terms of application diversity, Raytheon Technologies holds the top position, followed by Viavi Solutions and International Business Machines (IBM).

Hyperspectral imaging is an advanced technology that captures and analyses a wide range of electromagnetic wavelengths to obtain detailed spectral information of an object or scene. It enables precise identification and analysis of materials, improving applications in various fields such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, and remote sensing.

