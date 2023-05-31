The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for smaller and more interconnected electronic devices, such as smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices and advancements in semiconductor technology, miniaturisation, and power management and growing importance of technologies such as master-slave communication, addressing, and clock synchronisation mechanisms. The I2C protocol’s simplicity, versatility, and low power consumption make it an attractive choice for these applications factors driving innovation in the industry. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Inter-integrated circuits (I2C).

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Inter-integrated circuits (I2C) is a key innovation area in technology

Inter-integrated circuits (I2C) refer to a serial bus protocol utilised for connecting various peripheral devices, including sensors and displays, to a microcontroller. It serves as a standard communication method between integrated circuits and other electronic components. The I2C bus facilitates seamless data exchange among multiple devices through two bi-directional data lines and a clock line, ensuring efficient and dependable data transfer and reliable and fast communication capabilities.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 90+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of inter-integrated circuits (I2C).

Key players in inter-integrated circuits (I2C) – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to inter-integrated circuits (I2C)

Intel is a leading patent filer in inter-integrated circuits (I2C) domain. One of the company’s patents explains an apparatus and methods involving a first latch that compares an input signal with a reference signal to provide an output signal, and a second latch connected to the output of the first latch. The second latch utilizes a CMOS inverter to generate an output signal with a greater signal swing than the output signal of the first latch. .

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei and Samsung Group.

By geographic reach, Rockport Networks leads the pack, followed by Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology and Guangzhou Shirui Electrical Technology. In terms of application diversity, Nanjing Jusha Display Technology holds the top position, followed by Rockport Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Inter-integrated circuits (I2C) provide a standardised and efficient method for communication between integrated circuits and peripheral devices. I2C enables seamless connectivity and data exchange between various components, such as sensors, displays, and microcontrollers, simplifying the integration of different devices within electronic systems. Its bi-directional data lines and clock line facilitate fast and reliable data transfer, allowing for efficient control and coordination among multiple devices.

