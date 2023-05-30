The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the need for proactive maintenance, and growing importance of technologies such as edge computing, machine learning, and cloud connectivity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Edge device diagnostics.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and contactless verification, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Edge device diagnostics is a key innovation area in IoT

The practice of edge device diagnostics refers to the remote monitoring and problem-solving of network-connected devices situated at the edge. This encompasses gathering data from remote devices, conducting analysis, and utilising the findings to detect and resolve any arising issues. Edge device diagnostics offers significant benefits by enhancing system performance, minimising downtime, and reducing operational expenses.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 220+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of edge device diagnostics.

Key players in edge device diagnostics – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to edge device diagnostics

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Samsung Group 1112 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 499 Unlock company profile
LG 311 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 311 Unlock company profile
Midea 287 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 281 Unlock company profile
Intel 259 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 223 Unlock company profile
Sonos 170 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 169 Unlock company profile
Comcast 167 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 154 Unlock company profile
Qualcomm 142 Unlock company profile
Signify 128 Unlock company profile
Gree Electric Appliances 124 Unlock company profile
Savant Systems 108 Unlock company profile
Koninklijke Philips 101 Unlock company profile
Somfy 100 Unlock company profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 100 Unlock company profile
Nokia 100 Unlock company profile
Apple 97 Unlock company profile
Johnson Controls International 95 Unlock company profile
Haier Group 87 Unlock company profile
Siemens 87 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 86 Unlock company profile
East West Manufacturing 84 Unlock company profile
ZTE 80 Unlock company profile
Broadcom 73 Unlock company profile
AB Electrolux 63 Unlock company profile
Canon 62 Unlock company profile
Orange 61 Unlock company profile
THOMSON LICENSING 59 Unlock company profile
Kip Prod P1 58 Unlock company profile
MaxLinear 57 Unlock company profile
Sharp 55 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 54 Unlock company profile
Flexiworld Technologies 54 Unlock company profile
Whirlpool 54 Unlock company profile
Honeywell International 51 Unlock company profile
AT&T 51 Unlock company profile
K4Connect 46 Unlock company profile
Rateze Remote Mgmt 45 Unlock company profile
Legend 44 Unlock company profile
CommScope 43 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 43 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 42 Unlock company profile
Cisco Systems 41 Unlock company profile
Ubiquiti 41 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 40 Unlock company profile
Zumtobel Group 40 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Samsung is one of the leading patent filers in edge device diagnostics. The company’s patents are aimed at systems and methods that leverage IoT to design an apparatus for restricting disclosure of information about a network device during remote access (RA). A virtual device is activated by an RA service device, with the information to be disclosed to an external network is determined from among devices discovered by the RA service device and those registered as embedded devices or services of the virtual device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Alphabet and Sony>

 By geographic reach, Traeger Pellet Grills leads the pack, followed by uControl and Elbex. In terms of application diversity, Western Digital holds the top position, followed by Oakridge International and Vita-Mix Management.    

IoT innovation in edge device diagnostics enables real-time data collection and analysis at the edge, enhancing predictive maintenance, reducing downtime, and optimising operational efficiency. To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.