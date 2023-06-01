The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the rise of smart homes and buildings, and the growing focus on sustainability as well as growing importance of technologies such as LED lighting, wireless communication protocols like Zigbee or Wi-Fi, sensors for occupancy and daylight detection, and centralised control systems. These technologies enable features such as remote control, automation, scheduling, and integration with other IoT devices. With the ability to create personalised lighting environments, optimise energy consumption, and improve user comfort, IoT innovation in smart lighting is propelling market growth and shaping the future of lighting systems. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Smart lighting.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Smart lighting is a key innovation area in IoT

Smart lighting refers to an advanced lighting technology that grants users the capability to remotely regulate the brightness and colour of their lights. It enables the creation of desired atmospheres within a space and provides control over the energy efficiency of lighting fixtures. Smart lighting systems can be seamlessly integrated into home automation setups, empowering users to manage their lights conveniently using mobile devices or voice-activated digital assistants.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 150+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart lighting.

Key players in smart lighting – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart lighting

Signify is a leading patent filer in smart lighting. One of the company’s patents focuses on a method involving deploying a light source, such as a luminaire or lamp, in an environment. Initially, the light source is activated and controlled through a first communication channel, while the capability for control through a second communication channel is electronically deactivated. After deployment, if a request for an upgrade is received, activation data is sent to enable the electronic activation of the second communication channel for controlling the light source.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Lutron Electronics and Alphabet.

By geographic reach, Compal Electronics leads the pack, followed by Merrytek Intelligent Technology and Squarex. In terms of application diversity, Hayward Industries holds the top position, followed by GSG and Texas Instruments.

IoT innovation in smart lighting has transformed the lighting industry by integrating connectivity and intelligence into lighting systems. Smart lighting solutions leverage IoT technology to provide enhanced control, energy efficiency, and personalised lighting experiences.

