The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by higher adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, increasing demand for seamless and intuitive user interfaces, and proliferation of smart homes and the need for interconnected devices have further accelerated the market growth. The growing importance of technologies such as capacitive touch sensing, and wireless connectivity protocols such as Wi-Fi or Zigbee provides enhanced user experiences, increased convenience, and improved energy efficiency in various settings. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Touch-sensitive switches.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Touch-sensitive switches is a key innovation area in IoT

Touch-sensitive switches are electronic devices designed to detect a user's touch and initiate an electrical circuit. Typically employed for controlling electrical appliances such as lights, fans, and alarms, these switches are available in two main types. Pressure-sensitive switches detect touch based on applied pressure, while capacitive switches detect changes in electrical charge when a user's finger makes contact with the switch.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of touch-sensitive switches.

Key players in touch-sensitive switches – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to touch-sensitive switches

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Tpk Touch Solutions (Xiamen) is a leading patent filer in touch-sensitive switches. One of the company’s patents describes the touch panel that consists of multiple first electrodes arranged parallel to each other along a specific direction, each composed of several electrode blocks and connection traces. Similarly, there are multiple second electrodes arranged parallel to each other along another direction, with electrode blocks and connection traces. Insulating blocks are included, comprising a main portion placed between the first and second connection traces, and an extending portion reaching the space between the first and second electrode blocks. The invention also presents a method for creating the touch panel.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and Innolux.       

By geographic reach, Canatu leads the pack, followed by Uni-Pixel and Hosiden. In terms of application diversity, Fujifilm Holdings holds the top position, followed by TPK Holding and Uni-Pixel.  

IoT innovation is revolutionising touch-sensitive switches, bringing significant advancements to the market. These switches leverage IoT technology to enable touch-based control and automation in various applications.    

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.