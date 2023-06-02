The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by increasing demand for wearable devices, advancements in wireless communication technologies, and the growing focus on health monitoring and fitness tracking. Also, growing importance of technologies such as low-power wireless protocols, sensor integration, data analytics, and cloud connectivity is driving the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Wearable transceivers.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification and wearable physiological monitors, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Wearable transceivers is a key innovation area in IoT

Wearable transceivers are wireless devices that integrate both transmission and reception capabilities. They are designed to be worn on the body and serve purposes such as communication, monitoring, or data transmission. Fitness trackers, smartwatches, and medical alert systems are among the examples of wearable transceivers.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of wearable transceivers.

Key players in wearable transceivers – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to wearable transceivers

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Samsung is a leading patent filer in the wearable transceivers space. One of the company’s patents describes about a disclosed method and system that provides users with a personalized experience in a virtual environment. The method involves receiving a user request and profile, generating a personalized virtual environment with user-associated objects, and presenting it to the user. This personalized experience enhances user engagement and is based on their interests and preferences. The system consists of a server that generates the personalized environment and a client that presents it to the user.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei and Qualcomm.

By geographic reach, iLOC Technologies leads the pack, followed by Shenzhen Kaifa Technology and Johnson & Johnson. In terms of application diversity, Synaptics holds the top position, followed by SoftBank and SafeTracks GPS Canada.

IoT innovation in wearable transceivers has led to the emergence of leading companies in this market. Major technologies involved in wearable transceivers include low-power wireless protocols, sensor integration, data analytics, and cloud connectivity. These technologies enable seamless communication, real-time data collection, and efficient data processing, contributing to the expansion of wearable transceivers in various industries such as healthcare, sports, and consumer electronics. To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.